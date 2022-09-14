BJP's potshots at Rahul after pastor tells him Jesus the only God

Amit Shah takes potshots at Rahul, says he is on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' wearing 'foreign t-shirt'

Rahul Gandhi's Rs 41,000 t-shirt row: If I tell you where & for how much, you'll laugh, Jairam hits back

150 kms completed so far: Bharat Jodo yatris to take rest tomorrow, to resume march on Sep 16

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Kollam, Sep 14: After traversing a total 150 kilometres since it commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra would be taking a ''well earned rest'' in Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday before resuming the march on September 16.

The yatris would be resting at Younus College in Kollam on Thursday, a party member said.

The #BharatJodoYatra will be taking a one-day break to recharge for the long journey ahead.



Stay tuned to our SM platforms for regular updates. pic.twitter.com/Zy9KIBD4Yg — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) September 14, 2022

''150 kms completed so far. Today afternoon, @RahulGandhi interacted with students at Chathannoor in Kollam district. Evening padayatra saw massive crowds. Tomorrow is a well-earned rest day for all and the padayatra resumes day after from Kollam,'' Jairam Ramesh, AICC general secretary in-charge communication, tweeted.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 22:39 [IST]