Indians questioned by Taliban: Evacuation soon say sources

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: All Indians who were reportedly abducted by the Taliban are safe and their documents are being processed for evacuation, local media reports said.

Earlier, local media reports said that 150 people including many Indians were captured by the Taliban a claim that the outfit's spokesperson Ahmadullah Waseq denied.

Other reports quoting Taliban sources said that the group did not abduct Indians. They were escorted to a gate to a safe gate by the Taliban, the report also said.

A few hours back, an IAF special aircraft landed in Tajikistan after evacuating 85 Indians stranded in Kabul. They will be flown back to India in an Air India flight.

Local media reports said that the Taliban had taken more than 150 people from near the Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul. A number of them are Afghan citizens and Afghan Sikhs. There were many Indian citizens, the reports also said.

India has been trying to bring back as many of its citizens as possible into the Kabul airport. This is to keep them safe as we work out the evacuation logistics an official said.

India has so far evacuated all its embassy staff. However estimates suggest that there are 1,000 Indian citizens who remain in several cities of the country. India has been trying to locate all of them, but it proving to be a challenge as not all of them have registered themselves with the embassy.