15-year-old girl injects boyfriend’s HIV positive blood into her veins to prove her love

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Sualkuchi, Aug 09: It is said that 'Love is blind, and sees no limits or boundaries'. However, a teenage girl in Assam took this adage too far when she crossed all boundaries of bizarreness and took this extreme step to prove her love.

According to a news report, a 15-year-old girl in Sualkuchi district of Assam injected her boyfriend's HIV-positive blood into her body under the pretext of true and deep love. The minor met her boyfriend on Facebook. Soon their love got string and their bond got deeper. They were so much in love that they could not stay without one another. The couple had been together for the last three years before the girl took this extreme step.

Reportedly, the girl had also tried to flee with her lover multiple times in the past. However, she was always brought back home by her parents.

However, this time, she did something which nobody could have imagined. The girl injected herself with blood taken from her lover, who had HIV, using a syringe.

The doctors are currently keeping an eye on the girl while Hajo police has detained the boyfriend.

The girl's family also initiated legal proceedings against her lover. Meanwhile, the news has exploded on Twitter and people can't believe what they just read. People were appalled to see how teens can go to any extent without thinking about repercussions. Some were plain amused and shared memes and jokes.

One user wrote, "Prem andha lula langda hota hai." Another commented, "Pyar ek bimari hai ..pr itni buri bimari."