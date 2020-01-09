  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    15 diplomats to embark on two day visit to J&K starting today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Fifteen foreign envoys would embark on a two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir starting today. The two day visit was organised following requests from Delhi based envoys.

    The envoys will be drawn from different regions and there would be diplomats from the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. As of now 15 diplomats would visit, but the number could increase, sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia.

    15 diplomats to embark on two day visit to J&K starting today

    The government wants the envoys to see for themselves the ground reality in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Sources say that the government had reached out to 18 diplomats from European, Gulf, Western countries and OIC members. The Valley has been off limits for foreign diplomats since August 2019.

    To get a reality check, Centre invites diplomats to J&K

    It may be recalled that in October 2019, the government had facilitated the Madi Group, an NGO, which escorted 23 members of the European Parliament to Kashmir. They met with locals and got some classified security briefings during their visit.

    On August 5, 2019, the government abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Article granted special status to J&K and as a result of its abrogation, common laws of the land now apply to the newly formed Union Territory.

    More DIPLOMATS News

    Read more about:

    diplomats jammu and kashmir union territory

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue