    14th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held today in New Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 19: The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit will be held in New Delhi today evening.

    At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Kishida Fumio is arriving in New Delhi this afternoon for the India-Japan Annual Summit. The previous India-Japan Annual Summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018.

    14th India-Japan Annual Summit to be held today in New Delhi

    AIR correspondent reports that the 14th India Japan Annual Summit will be the first meeting of Mr Modi and Mr Kishida.

    India and Japan have multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

    The Summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas.

    The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest so as to advance the Partnership for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

    The summit could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
