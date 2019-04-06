146 of the 1,266 candidates contesting LS polls have pending criminal cases

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 06: 216 candidates out of the 1,266 who have filed their nominations have pending criminal cases against them.

The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1266 out of 1279 candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase I. There are 13 candidates who have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, at the time of making this report.

Candidates with Criminal Cases: 213(17%) out of 1266 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 146(12%) out of 1266 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

131 crorepati candidates in fray at Arunachal Pradesh

Candidates with Declared Convicted Cases: 12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Murder: 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 4 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc. (IPC Section-366) etc, against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women: 16 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as rape (IPC Section-376), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A), etc., against themselves.

Candidates with cases related to Hate Speech: 12 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 30(36%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 35(42%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 8(25%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 13(52%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 4(16%) out of 25 candidates from TDP and 5(29%) out of 17 candidates from TRS have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 16(19%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 22(27%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 4(13%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 10(40%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 2(8%) out of 25 candidates from TDP and 3(18%) out of 17 candidates from TRS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Red Alert Constituencies: 37 out of 91 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Financial Background:

Crorepati Candidates: There are 401(32%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 69(83%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 65(78%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 15(47%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 25(100%) candidates from TDP, 22(88%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP and 17 (100%) candidates from TRS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

Average assets: The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha phase I election is Rs. 6.63 crores.

Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 83 INC candidates is Rs. 21.93 crores, 83 BJP candidates is Rs 14.56 crores, 32 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 12.63 crores, 25 YSRCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 62.94 crores, 25 TDP candidates have average assets worth Rs 57.77 crores, and 17 TRS candidates have average assets of Rs 45.87 crores.

Other details:

Age details of candidates: 411(32%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 671 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 172(14%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 2 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. 10 candidates have not given their age.

Gender details of candidates: 89(7%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase I elections.