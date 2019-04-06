  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    146 of the 1,266 candidates contesting LS polls have pending criminal cases

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 06: 216 candidates out of the 1,266 who have filed their nominations have pending criminal cases against them.

    The National Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 1266 out of 1279 candidates, who are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase I. There are 13 candidates who have not been analysed due to unavailability of their properly scanned and complete affidavits, at the time of making this report.

    146 of the 1,266 candidates contesting LS polls have pending criminal cases
    File Photo of Parliamenet

    Candidates with Criminal Cases: 213(17%) out of 1266 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 146(12%) out of 1266 have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    131 crorepati candidates in fray at Arunachal Pradesh

    Candidates with Declared Convicted Cases: 12 candidates have declared convicted cases against themselves.

    Candidates with cases related to Murder: 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section -302) against themselves.

    Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 25 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) against themselves.

    Candidates with cases related to Kidnapping: 4 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping such kidnapping for ransom, etc. (IPC Section-364A), kidnapping or abducting in order to murder (IPC Section-364), Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc. (IPC Section-366) etc, against themselves.

    Candidates with cases related to Crime Against Women: 16 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women such as rape (IPC Section-376), assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354), husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty (IPC Section-498A), etc., against themselves.

    Candidates with cases related to Hate Speech: 12 candidates have declared cases related to hate speech against themselves.

    Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 30(36%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 35(42%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 8(25%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 13(52%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 4(16%) out of 25 candidates from TDP and 5(29%) out of 17 candidates from TRS have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: Among the major parties, 16(19%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 22(27%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 4(13%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 10(40%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP, 2(8%) out of 25 candidates from TDP and 3(18%) out of 17 candidates from TRS have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

    Red Alert Constituencies: 37 out of 91 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those constituencies where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

    Financial Background:

    Crorepati Candidates: There are 401(32%) candidates who have assets worth Rs. 1 crore and more.

    Party wise Crorepati Candidates: Among the major parties 69(83%) out of 83 candidates from INC, 65(78%) out of 83 candidates from BJP, 15(47%) out of 32 candidates from BSP, 25(100%) candidates from TDP, 22(88%) out of 25 candidates from YSRCP and 17 (100%) candidates from TRS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

    Average assets: The average asset per candidate contesting in the Lok Sabha phase I election is Rs. 6.63 crores.

    Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 83 INC candidates is Rs. 21.93 crores, 83 BJP candidates is Rs 14.56 crores, 32 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 12.63 crores, 25 YSRCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 62.94 crores, 25 TDP candidates have average assets worth Rs 57.77 crores, and 17 TRS candidates have average assets of Rs 45.87 crores.

    Other details:

    Age details of candidates: 411(32%) candidates have declared their age to be between 25 to 40 years while 671 (53%) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 to 60 years. There are 172(14%) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. 2 candidates have declared their age to be above 80 years. 10 candidates have not given their age.

    Gender details of candidates: 89(7%) female candidates are contesting in the Lok Sabha Phase I elections.

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More ASSOCIATION FOR DEMOCRATIC REFORMS News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    association for democratic reforms criminal cases nominations lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 9:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue