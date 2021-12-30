141 Mumbai residents without travel history tested positive for Omicron, says BMC

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 30: As many as 141 Mumbai residents who had not traveled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the civic body said. Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city, only 12 had international travel history, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

    But as per the Maharashtra government's release, issued earlier in the evening, out of 198 Omicron cases reported in the state, a whopping 190 were from Mumbai. The difference in state and BMC statistics could not be reconciled.

    As per the BMC update, the tally of Omicron-infected Mumbai residents without history of overseas travel rose to 160. The total of Omicron cases in the city rose to 290. Of 141 Mumbai residents without travel history who tested positive to Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, followed by D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo areas. PTI

