    14-year-old hearing & speech-impaired girl gangraped, minor among 2 held

    Rewa (MP), Jan 16: A 14-year-old hearing and speech-impaired girl was allegedly raped by two persons, including a minor, in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident occurred at Baikunthpur town, around 23 kms from Rewa, on Tuesday night, police said.

    The accused duo- Dipak Sakat and his 17-year-old accomplice- have been arrested, Rewa District Superintendent of Police, Abid Khan, said.

    "When the girl was going home around 9 pm, the accused stopped her and forcibly took her to a deserted house in Baikunthpur, where they raped her," he added.

    The accused have been booked under IPC section 376-D (gang-rape) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, Khan said, adding that they will be produced in separate courts.

    A sign language interpreter has been communicating with the victim to know the details about her ordeal, he added.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 9:43 [IST]
