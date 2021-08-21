Territory, culture, identity: Assam-Mizoram border crisis is more than a dispute over territory

Supply of essential commodities getting normalised in Mizoram as trucks entering from Assam

200 fall after consuming prasad at religious function in Assam

14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media

India

oi-Deepika S

Guwahati, Aug 21: Assam police have arrested 14 people, including an MBBS student, for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

They have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.

"We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer said. Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, police said.

They were arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

"We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 18:22 [IST]