YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Guwahati, Aug 21: Assam police have arrested 14 people, including an MBBS student, for alleged social media posts supporting the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    They have been booked under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC.

    "We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer said. Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, police said.

    They were arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts.

    Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security.

    "We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

    More ASSAM News  

    Read more about:

    assam taliban

    Story first published: Saturday, August 21, 2021, 18:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X