13th BRICS summit to take place on September 9: Report

New Delhi, Sep 06: The 13th BRICS Summit under the chairmanship of India will take place on September 9, as per reports. This is the third time that India will be hosting the BRICS Summit after 2012 and 2016.

The crisis in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban toppling the US-backed government in Kabul is expected to be discussed during the BRICS summit scheduled this month.

BRICS countries have a fine tradition of maintaining communication and coordination and making statements on issues on international and regional issues of common interests, and they will continue to do so.

The BRICS countries already had "communication and coordination" on the Afghan issue at the meeting of their National Security Advisors.

India has been strongly pitching for deeper cooperation among the BRICS member countries in dealing with terrorism, extremism and radicalisation.

China and Russia, which have established contacts with Taliban after it seized power in Afghanistan, kept their embassies opened in Kabul, along with Pakistan, while India, the US and other western countries have closed their diplomatic missions and evacuated the staff from the war-ravaged nation.

BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Story first published: Monday, September 6, 2021, 15:28 [IST]