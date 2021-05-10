138 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Leh, May 10: With 138 fresh cases, Ladakh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 15,317, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll due to the viral disease to 155 in the Union Territory, officials said on Monday.

Of the 138 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, 105 were detected in Leh and 33 in Kargil, the officials of the health department said.

With the two more fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll has gone up to 155 in the Union Territory -- 111 in Leh and 44 in Kargil -- they added.

A total of 105 COVID-19 patients -- 82 in Leh, 23 in Kargil -- were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, they said, adding that the number of active cases in Ladakh currently stands at 1,443 -- 1,232 in Leh district and 211 in Kargil district.

The number of patients who have recuperated from the viral disease has gone up to 13,719, accounting for over 89 per cent of the total caseload.