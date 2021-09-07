YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    13 Bangladeshi nationals charged by NIA in human trafficking case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 13 persons in connection with a human trafficking case booked in Bengaluru.

    13 Bangladeshi nationals charged by NIA in human trafficking case
    Representational Image

    All 13 accused are Bangladeshi nationals. The NIA charged, Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Md. Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Md Babu Molla, Md Alami Hossen, Md Dalim, Hossain MD Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Md. Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

    NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in BengaluruNIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru

    The case was originally registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station followed a raid conducted at a rented house in K Channasandra. During the raid the police rescued one child from Bangladesh and seven women from the custody of the human traffickers. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

    During the probe it would that the 13 accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs.

    The accused had also forged identity cards and used fake documents to obtain Indian identification cards. The women, the NIA said were confined in rented accommodations and subject to sexual exploitation, the NIA also said.

    More HUMAN TRAFFICKING News  

    Read more about:

    human trafficking bangladeshi national investigation agency

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 10:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 7, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X