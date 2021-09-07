13 Bangladeshi nationals charged by NIA in human trafficking case

With the Bangladesh link cropping up, is there more to the Hyderabad human trafficking case

New Delhi, Sep 07: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 13 persons in connection with a human trafficking case booked in Bengaluru.

All 13 accused are Bangladeshi nationals. The NIA charged, Rafik, Sobuj Shaik, Md. Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Md Babu Molla, Md Alami Hossen, Md Dalim, Hossain MD Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Md. Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

NIA raids places linked to Bangladeshi human traffickers in Bengaluru

The case was originally registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station followed a raid conducted at a rented house in K Channasandra. During the raid the police rescued one child from Bangladesh and seven women from the custody of the human traffickers. The probe was later taken over by the NIA.

During the probe it would that the 13 accused had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs.

The accused had also forged identity cards and used fake documents to obtain Indian identification cards. The women, the NIA said were confined in rented accommodations and subject to sexual exploitation, the NIA also said.

