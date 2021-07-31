12th round of India-China talks underway, will focus on Hot Springs, Gogra

India stood up China’s disruptive use of technology and ‘my way or no way’ attitude: CDS

New Delhi, July 31: The 12th round of the India-China commander level talks got underway at 10.30 today.

The talks are aimed at cooling off tensions between the two sides who are locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

The talks between the two sides will take place Moldo on the Chinese side at 10.30 am. The last time the two sides held talks was on April 9. Sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that both sides would try and work out disengagement at Hot Springs and Gogra.

In the past the two sides have held 11 rounds of talks, but there has been only limited success. However there was one significant development when disengagement took place in the Pangong Tso sector in February after nine rounds of talks. Both armies have around 50,000 stationed at the Ladakh theatre.