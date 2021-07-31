YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    12th round of India-China talks underway, will focus on Hot Springs, Gogra

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 31: The 12th round of the India-China commander level talks got underway at 10.30 today.

    The talks are aimed at cooling off tensions between the two sides who are locked in a tense standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh.

    12th round of India-China talks to focus on Hot Springs, Gogra

    The talks between the two sides will take place Moldo on the Chinese side at 10.30 am. The last time the two sides held talks was on April 9. Sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that both sides would try and work out disengagement at Hot Springs and Gogra.

    In the past the two sides have held 11 rounds of talks, but there has been only limited success. However there was one significant development when disengagement took place in the Pangong Tso sector in February after nine rounds of talks. Both armies have around 50,000 stationed at the Ladakh theatre.

    More INDO CHINA News  

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X