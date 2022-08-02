US' solidarity with Taiwan more important today than ever: Pelosi in Taiwan

117 Chinese nationals deported between 2019 to 2021 for visa violation: Centre

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 02: Centre on Tuesday said that 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021 for violation of visas.

In a response to Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh, Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Lok Sabha that 81 Chinese nationals were given Leave India Notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts between 2019 to 2021.

The government maintains the records of such foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents, the minister said.

Some of such foreigners overstay beyond the visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like a medical emergency or other personal reasons

"In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required," Rai said.

MoS Home further said that where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946 including the issuance of a Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty/visa fees.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 2, 2022, 21:35 [IST]