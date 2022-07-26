11 Opposition MPs suspended for a week over 'unruly behaviour'

MPLAD fund suspended, MPs to take 30 per cent salary cut says Union Cabinet

New Delhi, July 26: A total of 11 MPs were suspended from the monsoon session of the Parliament for a week for unruly behavior. The Opposition was protesting against price rises and inflation inside the House.

The MPs who are suspended are Muraleedharan, Haque, Sen, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, L Yadav and V Sivadasan.

The opposition has been protesting and disrupting the proceedings since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 18.

Four Congress members, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani, were on Monday suspended for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.