YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    11 Opposition MPs suspended for a week over 'unruly behaviour'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 26: A total of 11 MPs were suspended from the monsoon session of the Parliament for a week for unruly behavior. The Opposition was protesting against price rises and inflation inside the House.

    11 Opposition MPs suspended for a week over unruly behaviour

    The MPs who are suspended are Muraleedharan, Haque, Sen, Abir Biswas, Mausam Noor, Sushmita Dev, Shanta Chhetri, Mohammad Abdullah, AA Rahim, L Yadav and V Sivadasan.

    Monsoon session: LS passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022Monsoon session: LS passes Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022

    The opposition has been protesting and disrupting the proceedings since the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 18.

    Four Congress members, Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani, were on Monday suspended for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

    Comments

    More MPS News  

    Read more about:

    mps suspended opposition monsoon session parliament protesting inflation

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X