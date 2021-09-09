11 MillionFollowers! Leading Entertainment News Brand Voompla Crosses Another Milestone

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Growing rapidly, entertainment news publisher Voompla has crossed 11 million followers across social media. The social media channel serves over 500 million monthly impressions across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other platforms.

The team attributes this success to the evolution of social media and how it has democratized the process of having an audience. "Organic growth on social media is the key. Our focus has always been on the content, never on the follower count. This applies to any niche or brand - not just entertainment news," says co-founder Kaushambi Bakshi.

Bollywood news aren't limited to just movie releases anymore. The changing landscape of entertainment has altered and redefined how audiences consume Bollywood updates. Interviews, celebrity lifestyles, parties, salon runs and more - access into lives of celebrities is now no longer restricted and Voompla is one of the publications at the forefront of bring B-Town glam to the phones of Indians and desi diaspora overseas.

"Building a community based on trust is one of the pivotal aspects that has fuelled Voompla's growth. 'Fastest Finger First' may not always be the best in a world where a tiny rumour can turn into unverified news," adds Kaushambi. Voompla was launched in 2015 and since then, has snowballed into a behemoth on social media. The team credits a strong sense of community and trust built with audiences, for the growth.

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 17:45 [IST]