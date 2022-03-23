YouTube
    11 dead in fire at Secunderabad godown

    Hyderabad, Mar 23: At least 11 persons have died following a massive fire that broke out in a scrap godown in Secunderabad, Telangana in the early hours of Wednesday.

    Several fire engines were rushed to the spot and efforts were made to douse the fire. The police said that 12 migrant workers from Bihar were trapped in the godown that is located at a crowded area in Secunderabad; Bhoiguda where the fire broke out.

    One worker escaped the fire by jumping from the first floor of the two storey building. 11 workers were tragically killed in the fire.

    The authorities suspect that the fire may have been a result of a short circuit. Further investigation is on.

    X