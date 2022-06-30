11 days after Kabul Gurdwara attack 11 Afghan Sikhs to arrive in Delhi today

New Delhi, Jun 30: 11 days after the horrific Gurdwara attack in Kabul, the first batch of 11 Afghan Sikhs will arrive in New Delhi on Thursday.

A special flight from Kabul will land at the Terminal 3 airport in Delhi at 11.30 am. The ashes of Sawinder Singh who was killed in the attack will also arrive with the group.

On June 18 2022, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the Gurdwara in Kabul.

Nearly 30 Sikhs and Hindus had gathered at the Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita Guru Gobind Singh Karte Parwan for morning prayers when the incident occurred. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State Khorasan Province.

The attack came days after an Indian government delegation went to Kabul, and met key leaders of the Taliban government. This was the first official visit since the Taliban took over in August last year following a hasty US pullout.

Story first published: Thursday, June 30, 2022, 10:23 [IST]