11 cases of Kappa COVID-19 variant in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 13: Eleven cases of the new Kappa variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Rajasthan, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Tuesday.

Of these, four cases each are from Alwar and Jaipur, two from Barmer and one is from Bhilwara, he said.

The minister said reports of nine samples have been received from Delhi and two from the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital.

The Kappa variant is a moderate form of the coronavirus as compared to its delta variant, Sharma said.

Rajasthan reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 0:15 [IST]