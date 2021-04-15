First they ignore you...: Rahul's swipe at Centre over fast-tracking approval for foreign vaccines

11.43 crore vaccinated against COVID-19 on day 4 of Tika Utsav

New Delhi, Apr 15: Day four of the countrywide Tika Utsav saw the total vaccinations cross the 11.43 crore mark with more than 31.39 lakh vaccine doses being administered till 8 pm on Wednesday.

69,974 COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 24,000 operational Vaccination Centres ( 45,000 CVCs on an average are functional on any given day).. Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,43,18,455 as per the 8 pm provisional report today.

These include 90,63,976 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 56,03,568 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 1,02,09,443 Frontline Workers (FLWs) (1st dose), 50,61,571 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,73,34,924 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (1st Dose), 8,94,077 for over 45 years old to 60 years old (2nd dose), 4,34,13,349 for above 60 years (1st Dose) and 27,37,547 for above 60 years (2nd Dose) .

Three states have administered more than 1 crore vaccinations - Maharashtra (1,11,19,018), Rajasthan (1,02,15,471) and Uttar Pradesh (1,00,17,650).

A total of 31,39,063 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm today, the Eighty Ninth day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination. Out of which 27,19,964 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 4,19,099 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.