107 MLAs from CPM, Cong, TMC set to join BJP: Mukul Roy’s stunning claim

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Kolkata, July 13: In a major set back to West Bengal government, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy on Saturday claimed that as many as 107 Members of Legislative Assembly, including those belonging to the Communist Party (Marxist), Congress and Trinamool Congress are set to join the BJP.

"107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress and TMC will join BJP. We have their list prepared and they are in contact with us," Roy was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes barely two months after over 50-60 TMC councillors and 2 MLAs (one from CPM) joined the BJP in the presence of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Save water campaign: Mamata Banerjee embarks on padayatra

On May 28, the BJP welcomed into its fold three Bengal MLAs, including Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu Roy, and over 60 councillors, a majority from the TMC.

Besides Roy, the MLAs who had joined BJP were Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, who had crossed over to the TMC from Congress, and, Debendra Nath Roy of CPM. A day later, another TMC MLA Monirul Islam joined the saffron party.

Mukul Roy, himself a TMC turncoat, is believed to be instrumental in the outstanding victory of the BJP in Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections.

In the recent parliamentary polls, the BJP for the first time won 18 of 42 seats with over 40 per cent vote share.