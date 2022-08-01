105 people rescued after flash flood in HP's Lahaul and Spiti district

Flash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMD

Shimla, Aug 01: More than 150 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood, the state disaster management department said on Monday.

According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

More than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

Naib tehsildar of Keylong sub division along with police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operation, the department said.

Many parked vehicles were damaged after boulders fell on them. A three-hour rescue operation was launched by the police. As per the reports, BRO pressed three trucks into service for the rescue.

The flash flooding disrupted traffic along National Highway 505, which connects Sissu to Nako. Nine roads were reportedly blocked due to a flash flood.

The tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding.

Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:58 [IST]