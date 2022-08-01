YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    105 people rescued after flash flood in HP's Lahaul and Spiti district

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Aug 01: More than 150 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to a flash flood, the state disaster management department said on Monday.

    According to the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), a rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot.

    105 people rescued after flash flood in HPs Lahaul and Spiti district
    Representational Image

    More than 150 people are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood that occurred at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.

    Naib tehsildar of Keylong sub division along with police and BRO personnel are at the spot to carry out rescue operation, the department said.

    Flash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMDFlash Floods in Amarnath may not be a cloudburst: IMD

    Many parked vehicles were damaged after boulders fell on them. A three-hour rescue operation was launched by the police. As per the reports, BRO pressed three trucks into service for the rescue.

    The flash flooding disrupted traffic along National Highway 505, which connects Sissu to Nako. Nine roads were reportedly blocked due to a flash flood.

    The tourists were mostly taken to Koksar hours after water levels rose in the Dorni rivulet after heavy rain triggered flash flooding.

    Comments

    More FLASH FLOODS News  

    Read more about:

    flash floods stranded himachal pradesh rescued

    Story first published: Monday, August 1, 2022, 11:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X