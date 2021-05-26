YouTube
    103-year-old freedom fighter HS Doreswamy passes away

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 26: Eminent Gandhian and freedom fighter HS Doreswamy, who recently won the COVID-19 battle at the ripe old age of 103 passed away due to cardiac arrest.

    HS Doreswamy
    Born on April 10, 1918, Harohalli Srinivasaiah Doreswamy took a plunge into the freedom struggle by taking part in the 'Quit India' movement and was jailed for 14 months from 1943 to 1944.

    The Gandhian had also participated in the 'Mysuru Chalo' movement to compel the Mysuru Maharaja to accede to the Indian state post-independence.

    A bachelor of science from the Central College, Bengaluru, he was into the teaching profession and tried his hand at journalism by bringing out a newspaper called Pauravani.

