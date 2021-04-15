100 new hospitals to have own oxygen plant under PM-Cares fund: Government
New Delhi, Apr 15: The central government on Thursday said that a hundred new hospitals will get their own oxygen plants with funds from the PM-CARES fund amid surge in coronavirus cases that has battered healthcare services across the country.
It can be seen that India's daily coronavirus caseload has doubled in 10 days, with a record 2 lakh new infections logged on Thursday as authorities grapple with shortages of vaccines, treatments and hospital beds.
This week, India overtook Brazil to become the country with the second-highest number of cases worldwide, after the United States.
After a nationwide lockdown a year ago caused widespread misery and one of the sharpest downturns of any major economy, the government is desperate to avoid repeating the hugely unpopular shutdown.
But many states are tightening the screws, in particular Maharashtra and its capital Mumbai, which this week introduced tougher restrictions for its 12.5 crore people.
On Thursday, New Delhi became the latest to impose a weekend curfew and ordering shopping malls, gyms and spas to stay shut from Friday evening.