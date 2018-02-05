"10 per cent government, Mafias, Ease of murder": PM Modi's barbs against Siddaramaiah government

"We are working towards Ease of living but Congress government in Karnataka is pushing Ease of murder," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Bengaluru on Sunday. Addressing the first official election campaign ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, PM Modi made scathing attacks on Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

The BJP in Karnataka has been highlighting murders of purported Hindu activists, the collapse of law and order situation ahead of the assembly elections. PM Modi's speech set the premise for election agenda for the BJP levelling allegations of corruption against the Congress government. "The way BJP workers are being killed, the people should respond to it by means of votes," Prime Minister Modi appealed.

While the world is talking about 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living', Karnataka has become notorious for 'Ease of Doing Murders'. Give Congress party a befitting reply through your votes : PM @narendramodi #KarnatakaTrustsModi pic.twitter.com/1kk5UtDP8R — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2018

"10 per cent commission government" is how PM Modi described the Congress government in Karnataka. "Congress government in Karnataka is inventing novel ways to corruption. Commission scams are rampant here and the standard is 10 per cent. No work is possible without commission. This is a 10 per cent commission government," the Prime Minister said. He did not forget to involve the controversial steel flyover project. "Had the people not resisted the steel flyover, crores would have been swallowed by big people with big plans," PM Modi said.

While accusing the Congress of corruption, PM Modi refused to speak about BJP's five-year rule in the state between 2008 and 2013 when allegations of corruption and nepotism drove then Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa to jail. The Prime Minister, while assuring a better government under BJP, alleged that sand mafia, steel mafia and the like thrived under the Congress government.

The BJP on Sunday had managed to gather a crowd exceeding one lakh to the Prime Minister's rally. After being pulled up for a poor turnout for BJP National President Amit Shah's rally during the inauguration of the Parivarthana yatra, the BJP was under pressure to gather large crowds for Sunday's rally. BJP's IT cell visited tech parks across the state to register techies to participate in the massive rally. 11,000 techies had registered to be part of the rally apart from thousands of people from every district of the state. MLAs, ticket aspirants for the upcoming elections, MLCs and district-wise leaders were assigned the duty of gathering people for the rally.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

