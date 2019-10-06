10-member PDP team to meet Mehbooba Mufti on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 06: After a National Conference delegation met the Abdullahs on Sunday, a 10-member Peoples Democratic Party team will meet party chief Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar on Monday.

Mehbooba and the Abdullahs were among a number of political leaders from the Valley were put under detention on the eve of August 5, after the centre scrapped the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifuracted it into two union territories.

Earlier today, the delegation led by Jammu's provincial chief of the party Davinder Singh Rana met former chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Hari Nivas for little over 30 minutes.

This was the first meeting of Omar with a party delegation after he was detained on August 5, a day when the Centre announced abrogation of special status to the state under Article 370. Omar, who was sporting a beard, was seen clicking a selfie with party leaders.

The delegation then drove to Farooq Abdullah's residence.

Emerging after the meeting, Rana told reporters that for any political process to begin, the leaders of the party need to be released.

There is "anguish about developments particularly about lockdown of the people and we, as a party, appeal that the political process to start and democracy to revive in Jammu and Kashmir political detenues anywhere and everywhere, whether from mainstream political parties or otherwise who have no criminal record, may be released to initiate the process and the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir are won," he said.

He said the party, which has a legacy, history and a chequered track record, was of unanimous view that it would continue to strive for the welfare of the people and shall continue to work for communal harmony, brotherhood, togetherness and keep the secular fabric of the state shining.

On a question about the party's participation in block development committee elections, he said, "See there is a complete lockdown. If the political process has to start then these members have to be released.

