India prepared for 56 technology which will bring significant changes: PM Modi at Digital India event

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: Six years of Digital India Programme marks the rapid strides that the country has taken in the adoption of technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Digital India event.

Digilocker has helped millions, especially during the pandemic. School certificates, medical documents, and important certificates are getting stored across the nation. Digilocker is also helping to keep one ration card for across the nation, the PM said.

Be it driving license, birth certificate, paying the electricity bill, paying the water bill, filing income tax return and many such tasks have now become very easy and fast with the help of Digital India, the PM said.

Our top priority is Innovation. The vision of minimum government and maximum governance will be fulfilled with one and only Digital India, he also added. Aarogya Setu has played an essential role in contact tracing during Covid-19; Co-WIN helped in streamlining the world's largest vaccine drive, the PM said.

People from remote areas are getting benefitted by eSanjeevani, especially during the pandemic. We have witnessed the strength of Digital India during the Covid-19 crisis. Digital India and CoWin are helping our nation during vaccination, PM Modi said.

Over 10 Crore farmers have received almost 1,35,000 Crore directly in their bank accounts under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Digital India showed that even during the pandemic, we were able to send money to the accounts of the citizen through DBT, the PM said.

Affordable tablets and digital devices are being offered to students across the nation. India is rising in terms of the digital economy every day. Around Rs. 17 lakh crore has been transferred in the bank accounts of beneficiaries, PM Modi said.

While stating that Digital India has realised the spirit of One Nation, One MSP, the PM also said that it is estimated that India's dozens of technology companies will be among the unicorns of the world

5G technology will bring significant changes in the world and India is preparing for that. When the world talks about Industry 4.0, India is set to play a big role in it too

