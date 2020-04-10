10 Coronavirus patients in Andaman and Nicobar Islands recover

Port Blair, Apr 10: Ten persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a religious congregation in Delhi last month, have recovered, officials said on Friday. All of them returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.

They have tested negative and will soon be shifted from the GB Pant Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment, to a quarantine facility before being discharged, a health official said.

The quarantine facility has been set up at a hotel here, he said, adding that they will have to undergo isolation for another 14 days.

After returning on two different flights, they were transported to the hospital directly from the airport as they showed coronavirus-like symptoms, and did not get in contact with locals, officials said.

The state's lone COVID-19 patient at present, a woman in her 20s who tested positive earlier this week, is recovering well, officials said.

The woman was on one of the planes that ferried some of the 10 other persons from Kolkata to Port Blair on March 24. She is also undergoing treatment at the G B Pant Hospital.

Officials at the Union Territory, home to several vulnerable tribes, heaved a sigh of relief with the recoveries.