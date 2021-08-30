YouTube
    1 Year Of Josh: Meet the winners of #EkNumberChallenge

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    With the completion of one year of Josh in August, 2021, the short video-maker app had announced exciting challenge titled 'Ek Number' and now it's time to reveal the lucky ones who struck gold with their creative videos and won big on Josh!

    The Josh allows content creators to showcase their creative skills by giving them a platform to record and upload their own videos. What makes this short video app stand out from the crowd is that it lets users enhance their creations with its funky effects and filters.

    Josh is a one-stop app for your daily dose of entertainment across a wide range of genres in multiple languages! Besides creating content, the app also encourages users to take part in fun challenges and become a star on social media.

    With its social initiatives like the #BlueWarrior campaign, Josh has also played an important role in lending a helping hand to the nation during the covid pandemic. Within a short span of time, this fastest growing app has become numero uno in the world of content creation with its unique approach.

    #EkNumber Challenge

    As a part of the #EkNumber Challenge, some of Bharat's top influencers on Josh formed Tribes in eight languages, in the five genres of comedy, dance, fashion, fitness and food. This included famous names like Adnaan Shaikh, Sameeksha Sud, Faisal Shaikh, Vishal Pandey, Mint Recipe and Madhura's Kitchen, among others.

    Watch Faisal Shaikh announce the challenge here:

    https://share.myjosh.in/video/07a6e789-860d-497e-961c-dd40f08b991e

    Watch Deepak Tulsyan announce the challenge here:

    https://share.myjosh.in/video/da6124cd-fafa-444a-a38f-ec55fd24795b

    Watch Krish Gawali announce the challenge here:

    https://share.myjosh.in/video/e8478f79-9fff-4f9f-b155-6b1e3270f18c

    The #EkNumber Challenge was spearheaded by two of India's most popular stars Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy. Some of the top influencers also teamed up with this Bollywood duo to spread a word about the 'Ek Number' challenge through some entertaining videos. Besides Sonu and Mouni, celebrities like KPY Bala, Kings United Suresh and Ruhi Singh were also associated with this contest.

    Mouni Roy with top Josh influencers:

    Great Response To #EkNumber!

    Faiz Baloch on Josh #EkNumber:

    The challenge received a huge response from the users with everyone putting their best foot forward to become the next Ek Number content creator! The use of the Josh IG filter in these videos made things even more interesting.

    The #EkNumber Challenge garnered 81 K videos, 162.7 M hearts and a whopping 2B views (latest numbers will be updated on Monday - August 30).

    Eshan Masih on Josh #EkNumber:

    Vaishnavi Naik on Josh #EkNumber:

    Winners List Of #EkNumber Challenge

    The winners of the #EkNumber Challenge will get a cash prize of up to Rs.50,000 each! Not only that, they will be enrolled into the Josh All Stars and be a part of the Yearbook.

    Selected winners also will get an opportunity to be part of a meet-and-greet with celebs and role models and be mentored by them. So, hold your breath! Here are some of the winners of the #EkNumber Challenge, as announced through IG Live by Sonu Sood and Mouni Roy:

    Mehul Patel

    https://share.myjosh.in/video/f371dc9c-4f24-4182-925c-30b5a0d863d9

    Jaydip Makavana

    https://share.myjosh.in/video/f62bb02f-1615-4989-9f9e-9adb67a09a22

    Jony Nakum

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ac8fd3ee-54fb-4670-a6c1-772a21e58a4c

    Aryan Tiger

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/708ae223-d295-4fae-8d5c-82f845b7a297

    Neeraj Sukumaran Himasagar

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/ce6691ac-0b94-4745-8837-e0affc2aa4ab

    Omais Khan

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/5cb3632c-045a-48f1-b812-78814759f35e

    Aarti Rajput

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/49d96b97-322e-45a5-9733-222954a2c7ab

    Ruchika Thakur

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1c2f9cd6-a496-4e67-afbb-b144039703fd

    Madhuri Damarasingu

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1a55d18d-0ee9-40f2-99f7-1184fd02f042

    Jai Rana

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/305506e2-0a95-4f2d-a4a7-b0b70ef24273

    Vishal Menon L

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/63e5448e-6191-45cc-ba27-e38ff38ee78d

    Srijita Mishra

    https://share.myjosh.in/profile/bf428e51-4d11-42e7-8236-92c453b4b7cf

    Check out the names of all the winners of the #EkNumberChallenge on Josh app

    Apart from this amazing contest to ring in its first birthday, Josh also released the 'Ek Number Josh Anniversary' video, a special anniversary rendition of Clinton Cerejo-Biana Gomes's peppy song 'Josh Mein Aaja' song as a musical treat for everyone! We must say, Josh has made its first anniversary extra special for its users with such cool surprises! Stay tuned to the app for more such exhilarating challenges.

    Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 15:39 [IST]
