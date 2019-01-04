1 killed, 15 injured after heavy fog causes vehicles pile-up on Kanjhawala-Bawana road

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Muzaffarpur, Jan 4: One person was killed and 15 were injured in vehicle pileup on National Highway 28 due to fog conditions, Kanjhawala-Bawana road near Nangal Thakuran village on Friday early morning.

Police said they were informed at 7.30 am about an accident on the Kanjhawala-Bawana road near Nangal Thakuran village.

The incident took place when a car travelling on the road caught fire and stopped on middle of the road, he said. The occupants of the car safely abandoned the vehicle. But due to fog, other vehicles pilled up after a car hit the abandoned four-wheeler, he added.

A DTC bus and a car were also caught up in the pile-up.