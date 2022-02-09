77 lakh without ID cards administered first dose, 14.55 lakh given second doses: Centre to SC

1 crore adolescents in 15-18 years group fully vaccinated against COVID-19: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Feb 9: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that over one crore adolescents in the 15-18 years age group nationwide are now fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection.

Over 5.04 crore beneficiaries in this age group have been administered the first dose of vaccine. "What a historic feat by Young India! Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19," Mandaviya tweeted.

With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh vaccine doses in a span of 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore (1,70,87,06,705), according to provisional reports till 7 am. As per the Registrar General of India (RGI), the estimated population of beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years is 7.4 crore for 2021-22.

Vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years began from January 3 across the country.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday reported 71,365 fresh coronavirus cases, while the number of active cases stand to 8,92,828, according to Union health ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,05,279 with 1,217 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

