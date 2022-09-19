Mizoram: Man gets 20 years in prison for raping woman

50th All Manipur Shumang Leela Festival 2021-2022 kicks off in Imphal

Manipur govt launches portal for public to raise corruption issues, grievances

Imphal

oi-PTI

Imphal, Sep 19: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a web portal to enable people to redress their grievances, and provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues, officials said.

Three phone numbers, including two meant for the anti-corruption cell, has been made available on the portal 'CM da Haisi' (Let's inform the CM), they said.

"... It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues," Biren wrote in a Facebook post.

In Manipur, 13 militants surrender before Chief Minister

"This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance and delivery of public services," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:34 [IST]