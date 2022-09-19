YouTube
    Manipur govt launches portal for public to raise corruption issues, grievances

    Google Oneindia News

    Imphal, Sep 19: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has launched a web portal to enable people to redress their grievances, and provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues, officials said.

    Three phone numbers, including two meant for the anti-corruption cell, has been made available on the portal 'CM da Haisi' (Let's inform the CM), they said.

    Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
    "... It will enable fast redressal of public grievances and also provide a platform to raise corruption-related issues," Biren wrote in a Facebook post.

    "This will further enable us to bring transparency and accountability in governance and delivery of public services," he added.

    Story first published: Monday, September 19, 2022, 13:34 [IST]
