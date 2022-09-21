Manipur Cabinet decides to legalize brewing of liquor

Imphal,, Sep 21: The Manipur Cabinet on Tuesday has decided to legalize the brewing of liquor in the State in a controlled manner. The Cabinet meeting was held at CM Secretariat ==.

Speaking to media persons, the Horticulture and Soil Conservation minister Letpao Haokip said that the consumption of liquor brewed illegally affects the health and the meeting decided to legalize brewing of high standard and purified forms of liquor in the State. It will decrease the case of liver-related diseases in Manipur.

He said that the brewing of liquor will be done in selected places in the State. He also said that allowing sale of foreign liquors will generate Rs 600 cr annually.

Experts from Scotland and Ireland will be invited and discussed on how to brew purified and high-standard liquor and the State would be able to earn around Rupees six hundred crore on liquor exports.

The minister also said that the liquor will be available at those centres which will be given permission by the Government.

It should be noted that after a massive protest in the state, Manipur was declared dry state in 1991, when the then Chief Minister R.K. Ranbir Singh passed the Manipur Liquor Prohibition Act.

