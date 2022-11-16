YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    'Yashoda' 5-day box office collection: Samantha-starrer witnesses big drop

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Nov 16: The collection of Samantha's ambitious 'Yashoda' has witnessed a big drop on weekdays after grossing Rs 16.7 crore at the worldwide box office in the first weekend.

    Going by the trade reports, 'Yashoda' has collected Rs 11.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 5.73 crore in five days. It collected Rs 6.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 2.85 crore in the Nizam region alone.

    Yashoda 5-day box office collection: Samantha-starrer witnesses big drop

    It means the movie has added just over Rs 2 crore in the Telugu speaking states after raking in Rs 9.3 crore in the first weekend.

    In Tamil Nadu, 'Yashoda' has earned Rs 1.8 crore (distributors share: Rs 72 lakh) and Rs 90 lakh in Karnataka (distributors share: Rs 36 lakh).

    Notably, the movie has raked in Rs 4.1 crore with distributors' share of Rs 1.64 crore. From rest of the world, it has earned Rs 1.7 crore (distributors share: Rs 68 lakh).

    'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Advance booking gains momentum 'Drishyam 2' box office collection: Advance booking gains momentum

    The worldwide collection of 'Yashoda' stands at Rs 20.2 crore with distributors' share of Rs 9.13 crore.

    It is a suspense action thriller that deals around has surrogacy scam interwoven with murder investigation.

    The pre-release business of Samantha-starrer stands at 52.5 crore. The digital rights alone has fetched Rs 24 crore for the makers.

    Comments

    More hyderabad News  

    Read more about:

    samantha tollywood

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 17:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X