'Yashoda' 1st weekend box office collection: Here's how much it collected in 3 days

Hyderabad

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Nov 14: Samantha's much-awaited movie 'Yashoda' is off to a slow start at the worldwide box office after hitting the screens on Friday (11 November).

In its first weekend, 'Yashoda' has grossed Rs 9.3 crore with distributors' share of Rs 4.6 crore. In the Nizam region alone, it has raked in Rs 5 crore (distributors' share of Rs 2.35 crore). Where as in Andhra, it has collected Rs 4.6 crore.

In Tamil Nadu, the Samantha-starrer has made a collection of Rs 1.6 crore with distributors' share of Rs 64 lakh. The bilingual flick has raked in Rs 80 lakh with distributors' share of Rs 32 lakh. Among the overseas centres, it has made decent business by raking in Rs 3.5 crore (distributors' share: Rs 1.4 crore).

From the other regions, the estimated gross is around Rs 1.5 crore with distributors share of Rs 60 lakh.

In three-day first weekend, 'Yashoda' has made a business of Rs 16.7 crore with distributors' share of Rs 7.56 crore.

Although it is considered a below-average collection, trade trackers say that the movie saw a decent growth on Saturday and Sunday. It has to be seen how it performs in the days to come.

On the other hand, the pre-release business of Samantha-starrer stands at 52.5 crore. The digital rights alone has fetched Rs 24 crore for the makers.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 17:53 [IST]