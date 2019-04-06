  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Ugadi' celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 06: Ugadi, the Telugu new year was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Saturday. Telugu people wore traditional attire and offered special prayers in the morning.

    People adorned their homes with mango leaves and flowers and also consumed Ugadi 'Pachadi,' which is made with neem flowers, jaggery, pepper or green chillies, salt, tamarind juice, small pieces of raw mango.

    Ugadi celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

    It signifies that life is a mixture of different experiences, which should be accepted with equanimity throughout the year. Ugadi was celebrated by the state government and the Congress, TDP and other parties in their offices.

    In Telangana govt failed to provide jobs

    State Chief Secretary S K Joshi was the chief guest at the official celebrations organised by the state government.

    'Panchanga Sravanam' (recitation of almanac) sessions were held at temples and other places as part of the celebrations.

    The state's financial position would be sound and the welfare measures would gain momentum during the year, the pandit who read out the almanac at the official celebrations said. Telangana would be able to provide guidance to other states in the implementation of welfare schemes, he added.

    PTI

    Stay up to date with our election coverage here

    More HYDERABAD News

    Loksabha Election 2019 Prediction

    Read more about:

    hyderabad telangana ugadi

    Story first published: Saturday, April 6, 2019, 16:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue