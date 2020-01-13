TSSPDCL Result 2019 date and direct link to check

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Jan 13: The TSSPDCL Result 2019 will be declared soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) had conducted the exam for the posts of Junior Lineman(JLM), Junior Personnel Officer(JPO), Junior Assistant cum Computer Operator(JACO).

While no official update has been provided the results are expected to be declared by the end of January 2020. There is a likelihood that the results may be declared by January 30 2020. The results once declared will be available on https://www.tssouthernpower.com.

How to download TSSPDCL result 2019:

Go to https://www.tssouthernpower.com

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout