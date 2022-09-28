TSPSC Recruitment: Check Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility and Steps to apply
Hyderabad, Sep 28: TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited application for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Technical Officer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 833 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is 21 October 2022.
Candidates are advised to submit their applications through on-line well in advance of the last date to avoid last day rush.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates
The
registration
process
begins:
28
September
2022.
The registration process ends: 21 October 2022.
TSPSC
Recruitment
2022:
Vacancy
and
education
qualification
Assistant Engineer (Civil): 62 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Assistant Engineer: 41 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.
Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development - Public Health: 13 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of diploma in Civil Engineering from the Telangana State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent.
- Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil): 29 posts
- Technical Officer: 09 posts
- Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department: 03 posts
- Assistant Engineer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 227 posts
- Assistant Engineer(Civil) in Ground Water department: 12 posts
- Assistant Engineer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 38 posts
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Junior technical officers
- Junior Technical officer: 27 posts
- Junior Technical officer in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 68 posts
- Junior Technical officer: 32 posts
- Junior Technical officer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 212 posts
- Junior Technical officer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 60 posts
TSPSC
Recruitment
2022:
Age
limit
Candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply
Go
to
the
official
website
tspsc.gov.in
On homepage, select 'New Registration OTR' and complete candidate registration
Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.
TSPSC Recruitment 2022 notification here