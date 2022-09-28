YouTube
    TSPSC Recruitment: Check Vacancy, Salary, Eligibility and Steps to apply

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Sep 28: TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited application for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil), Technical Officer, and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Commission.

    Representational Image

    The recruitment drive is being held to fill up 833 vacant posts. The last date to submit the application form is 21 October 2022.

    Candidates are advised to submit their applications through on-line well in advance of the last date to avoid last day rush.

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

    The registration process begins: 28 September 2022.
    The registration process ends: 21 October 2022.

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy and education qualification
    Assistant Engineer (Civil): 62 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

    Assistant Engineer: 41 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of Diploma in Civil Engineering.

    Assistant Engineer in Municipal Administration & Urban Development - Public Health: 13 posts: Must possess a minimum qualification of diploma in Civil Engineering from the Telangana State Board of Technical Education or its equivalent.

    • Municipal Assistant Engineer (Civil): 29 posts
    • Technical Officer: 09 posts
    • Assistant Engineer in Tribal Welfare Department: 03 posts
    • Assistant Engineer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 227 posts
    • Assistant Engineer(Civil) in Ground Water department: 12 posts
    • Assistant Engineer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 38 posts

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Junior technical officers

    • Junior Technical officer: 27 posts
    • Junior Technical officer in Panchayat Raj and Rural Development: 68 posts
    • Junior Technical officer: 32 posts
    • Junior Technical officer in Irrigation & Command Area Development Dept: 212 posts
    • Junior Technical officer in Transport Roads and Buildings Dept: 60 posts

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Age limit
    Candidate must be between 18-44 years of age.

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply

    Go to the official website tspsc.gov.in
    On homepage, select 'New Registration OTR' and complete candidate registration
    Login using credentials and apply for the desired post
    Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee
    Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

    TSPSC Recruitment 2022 notification here

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 20:27 [IST]
    X