TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared, direct link to check

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 07: The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Telangana SSC 2019 results were declared on May 13 2019. The overall pass percentage was 92.43 and over 5 lakh students took part in the exam. Those students who did not clear the exam took part in the supplementary exam. The results are available on bse.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View Result

Download result

Take a printout