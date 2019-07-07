Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 declared, direct link to check
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, July 07: The TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.
The Telangana SSC 2019 results were declared on May 13 2019. The overall pass percentage was 92.43 and over 5 lakh students took part in the exam. Those students who did not clear the exam took part in the supplementary exam. The results are available on bse.telangana.gov.in.
How to check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2019:
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the result link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View Result
- Download result
- Take a printout