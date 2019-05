TS SSC supplementary exam 2019 time table, last date to register

Hyderabad, May 15: The TS SSC supplementary exam 2019 will be conducted soon. The results of the same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results of the TS SSC exam 2019 was declared on May 13. Those candidates who were unable to clear the main exam can now appear for the supplementary exams. The supplementary exam will be conducted between June 10 and June 24. The registration process will end on May 27. The exam would be conducted between 9.30 am and 12.15 pm.

TS SSC supplementary exam 2019 time table:

June 10, 2019: First language paper I (group A), First language paper I (Composite course)

June 11, 2019: First Language Paper -II (Group A), First Language Paper-II (Composite Course)

June 12, 2019: School Language

June 13, 2019: English Paper I

June 14, 2019: English Paper II

June 15, 2019: Mathematics Paper I

June 17, 2019: Mathematics Paper II

June 18, 2019: General Science Paper I

June 19, 2019: General Science Paper II

June 20, 2019: Social Studies Paper I

June 21, 2019: Social Studies Paper II

June 22, 2019: OSSC Main language Paper I (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic)

June 24, 2019: OSSC Main language Paper II (Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic)

