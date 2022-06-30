TS SSC Result 2022: BSE Telangana 10th results today

Hyderabad

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jun 30: Board Of Secondary Education (BSE) of Telangana will declare TS SSC Board Result 2022 for 10th Class today at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the results and download it through the official site of BSE Telangana.

TS 10th results 2022 date, once declared, the results will be available on the official website - www.bse.telangana.gov.in / www.manabadi.co.in.

Students who had participated in the TS SSC Results 2022 through the given below mention direct link by using their roll number and date of birth. Students need to score more than minimum qualifying marks which are 33 for each subject in order to pass the TS 10th Result 2022. Moreover, there are 7-8 Subjects in each class and all are compulsory to pass to get a passing certificate.

Earlier, reports were rife that the TS SSC Class 10 Board Result 2022 would be delayed. However, the latest reports suggest, BSE Telangana is speeding up and planning to release the TS SSC 2022 by June itself.

BSE Telangana conducted the examination process between 23 May to 1 June and it usually takes about 30 days to declare the 10th results 2022. Going by this calculation, TSBSE SSC Results 2022 are coming very soon since the latest reports also say BSE Telangana is speeding up the result declaration. Keep your hall tickets ready for checking the TS SSC Results.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites.

TS SSC Results 2022 : How to check Intermediate Results

Visit the official website of TS board: bse.telangana.gov.in

On the home page, click the TS SSC Result link

Enter your login information and click on submit button

It's done! Your result will now be displayed on the screen

Download, save and keep a hard copy for future reference

TS SSC results 2022 manabadi: Steps to check

Go to manabadi.co.in.

Click on TS SSC Results 2022 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS SSC Results 2022: List of websites

TS Class 10 result 2022 will be made available online at the official website of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in. These results will also be made available on manabadi.co.in and other third-party websites.

Here is the list of websites through which students can check their Telangana Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd yearwhich are as follows.

bse.telangana.gov.in

Manabadi

TS SSC Results 2022 date is expected to be announced soon.