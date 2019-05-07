TS SSC Result 2019 possible date, reason for delay

Hyderabad, May 07: The TS SSC Result 2019 has been delayed. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Reports suggested that the results would be declared on May 6. However there was a delay in the declaration of the results. Officials now suggest that the results could be declared by May 10. The exams were held between March 22 and April 2 2019. This year the delay was because the officials did not want to make any mistake post the TS Inter results fiasco.

Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results once declared will be available on bse.telgangana.gov.in.

How to check TS SSC Result 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

