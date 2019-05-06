Keep youself updated with latestHyderabad News
TS SSC Result 2019 may be delayed
Hyderabad
Hyderabad, May 06: The TS SSC Result 2019 is expected to be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
Reports suggest that the results would be declared today (May 6). However it is unlikely that the results would be declared today. There is a possibility of the result being declared next week.
Last year out of the 5,38,867 students, 83.78% passed the TS SSC result 2019. The Telangana 10th exam was cleared by 85.14% girls and 82.46% boys in 2018. The results once declared will be available on bse.telgangana.gov.in.
How to check TS SSC Result 2019:
- Go to bse.telangana.gov.in
- Click on the results link
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download results
- Take a printout
