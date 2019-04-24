  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TS Inter Results 2019 shocker: Students who scored 900 of 1000 declared failed

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, Apr 24: The TS Inter Results 2019 results were declared on April 18 2019. The results are available on the official website.

    TS Inter Results 2019 shocker: Students who scored 900 of 1000 declared failed
    Representational Image

    However the declaration of the results have left many in a state of shock. Some unconfirmed reports state that 18 students had committed suicide. Many were allegedly marked absent in their scorecards. Others had trouble trying to figure out certain words like AF and AP mentioned in their scorecards.

    Parents staged protests in front of the TS board office alleging that there were errors in the scorecards. For instance a girl who had secured the first position in her Telangana Intermediate 1st year exam was awarded zero marks in Telugu in the TS Inter second year although she had written the exam.

    Reports state that 11 students who 900 out of 1,000 were declared failed. 125 students who scored 850 to 900 and 2,000 students who scored 750 of 1,000 had also been declared failed.

    A high level inquiry has been demanded and reevaluation of the papers have been sought. The government has now ordered an inquiry and formed a three member committee to resolve the issue. The committee would look into systematic errors and a report in three days.

    Hyderabad Fact Check
    ELECTORS
    Electors
    18,23,664
    • MALE
      9,61,290
      MALE
    • FEMALE
      8,62,374
      FEMALE
    • TRANSGENDER
      N/A
      TRANSGENDER
    + More Details

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana results

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 7:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue