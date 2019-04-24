TS Inter Results 2019 shocker: Students who scored 900 of 1000 declared failed

Hyderabad, Apr 24: The TS Inter Results 2019 results were declared on April 18 2019. The results are available on the official website.

However the declaration of the results have left many in a state of shock. Some unconfirmed reports state that 18 students had committed suicide. Many were allegedly marked absent in their scorecards. Others had trouble trying to figure out certain words like AF and AP mentioned in their scorecards.

Parents staged protests in front of the TS board office alleging that there were errors in the scorecards. For instance a girl who had secured the first position in her Telangana Intermediate 1st year exam was awarded zero marks in Telugu in the TS Inter second year although she had written the exam.

Reports state that 11 students who 900 out of 1,000 were declared failed. 125 students who scored 850 to 900 and 2,000 students who scored 750 of 1,000 had also been declared failed.

A high level inquiry has been demanded and reevaluation of the papers have been sought. The government has now ordered an inquiry and formed a three member committee to resolve the issue. The committee would look into systematic errors and a report in three days.

