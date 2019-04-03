TS Inter Result 2019 date and latest updates

Hyderabad, Apr 03: The TS Inter Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

While there is no official confirmation, there are reports that suggest that the results are most likely to be released on April 8. However if one looks at the trends of last year, the results could be declared on April 13 latest.

The Telangana Intermediate examinations for the first and second years students were held on February 27. The exams concluded in the third week of March. The results once declared will be available on bie.telangana.gov.in.

How to check TS Inter Result 2019:

Go to bie.telangana.gov.in

Click on the result link of your stream

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout