TS Inter Hall ticket 2021 released: Steps to download

Hyderabad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Hyderabad, Apr 02: The TS Inter Hall ticket 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The TS Inter Hall tickets have been released for Environmental, Ethics, and Human Values has been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education.

Candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall only with the hall tickets. Along with this the Telangana State Board has also released the model question paper. The same is available in English, Urdu and Hindi. The hall tickets are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

How to download TS Inter Hall ticket 2021:

Go to tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the link that reads ENVIRONMENTAL, ETHICS AND HUMAN VALUES Hall Tickets

Enter required details

Submit

View hall ticket

Download

Take a printout