TS EAMCET 2022 Seat Allotment Result 2022 for round 2 on Oct 16: How to check and more

Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 14: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will declare the Telangana State (TS) EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result on 16th October 2022. Students who have registered, and verified their documents, for this second round of counselling must check the seat allotment result for Round 2 through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be done from October 16 to October 18. The online registration process was started on October 11 to 12. The certificate verification for already slot-booked candidates was till October 12. The options freezing date was October 13.

The authority will issue you a seat allotment letter, as part of the result, giving you one of the colleges you had chosen earlier. Provided that you are satisfied with the college allotted, you may proceed with the necessary documents - seat allotment letter issued by TSCHE, documents required for admission, and the college fee - to the allotted college for admission. Those unsatisfied can wait for other rounds of counselling and seat allotment to try their luck with the college of their choice.

How to download the TS EAMCET 2022 round 2 counselling result

Click on the official website link at tseamcet.nic.in OR Paste it into a browser and hit 'enter'

Click on TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result link on the homepage

A new login page will show up, enter the credentials and submit.

The TS EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Now, download and take a printout of the same.

You'll need it to complete your admission process.

Earlier, TSCHE announced the TS EAMCET 2022 round 1 seat allotment result. The authorities will release the TS EAMCET seat allotment results for each round separately.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 16:33 [IST]