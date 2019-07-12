TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment list released

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, July 12: The TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

After a candidate downloads the allotment letter, he or she would have to pay the tuition fee through online mode. If the fee is not paid, then the allotment stands cancelled.

At the time of self reporting candidate will have to undertake that they will relinquish the admission through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), if any. More details re available on tseamcet.nic.in.