  • search
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment list released

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Hyderabad, July 12: The TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    After a candidate downloads the allotment letter, he or she would have to pay the tuition fee through online mode. If the fee is not paid, then the allotment stands cancelled.

    TS EAMCET 2019 seat allotment list released

    At the time of self reporting candidate will have to undertake that they will relinquish the admission through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST), if any. More details re available on tseamcet.nic.in.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana eamcet

    Story first published: Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue