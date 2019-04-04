Telangana TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 date updates and websites to check

Hyderabad

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Hyderabad, Apr 04: The Telangana TS SSC Class 10 results 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The exams were conducted from March 22 to April 3 2019. The official date is yet to be announced by the officials. However the result could be expected in the last week of April or latest by the first week of May.

To pass the exam, a candidate would require a minimum marks of 35 in each subject and 28 out of 80 in theory. For the formative assessment, the marks which are scored out of 80 will be added to the 20 marks. The results once declared will be available on bse.telangana.gov.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com, results.cgg.gov.in, vidyatoday.in, examresults.net, vidyavision.com, indiaresults.com, manabadi.com, schools9.com, and results.shiksha.

How to check Telangana TS SSC Class 10 results 2019:

Go to bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout