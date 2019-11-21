  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Hyderabad Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Telangana techie commits suicide after company shortlists her name for termination

    By
    |

    Hyderabad, Nov 21: A 24-year-old techie based in Telangana was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room after her name was short-listed for termination by the company where she was working.

    Harini (24), was employed with a software firm for the last two years.

    Telangana techie commits suicide after company shortlists her name for termination

    The victim went into depression after she was informed that she has been shortlisted for termination and discussed the matter with her brother.

    Later, she decided to end her life.

    Ex-AIIMS doctor commits suicide, husband and in-laws booked for dowry demand

    "After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated," Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station told ANI.

    A case has been registered and the victim's body was shifted to a government facility for post-mortem. The police investigation is on.

    More HYDERABAD News

    Read more about:

    telangana techie suicide termination hostel

    Story first published: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 16:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue