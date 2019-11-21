Telangana techie commits suicide after company shortlists her name for termination

Hyderabad

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Nov 21: A 24-year-old techie based in Telangana was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room after her name was short-listed for termination by the company where she was working.

Harini (24), was employed with a software firm for the last two years.

The victim went into depression after she was informed that she has been shortlisted for termination and discussed the matter with her brother.

Later, she decided to end her life.

Ex-AIIMS doctor commits suicide, husband and in-laws booked for dowry demand

"After receiving information, we reached the spot and found a suicide note on which she stated that her organs should be donated," Circle Inspector, Raidurgam Police Station told ANI.

A case has been registered and the victim's body was shifted to a government facility for post-mortem. The police investigation is on.